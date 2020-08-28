FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 90s with rain for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re also going to see an increase in our thunderstorm activity beginning this weekend and carrying us through early next week as we tap into some moisture from Tropical Storm Hernan.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Few lingering storms are possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 40% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 90s. 50% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs around 100F.
