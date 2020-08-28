FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona will see an increase in thunderstorms through early next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Saturday.
TONIGHT: Few lingering storms are possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! Cloudy with a highs in the low 90s. 60% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.