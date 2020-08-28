FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona will see an increase in thunderstorms through early next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 28, 2020 at 2:39 PM MST - Updated August 28 at 2:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Saturday.

TONIGHT: Few lingering storms are possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 30% chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! Cloudy with a highs in the low 90s. 60% chance for showers and storms.

MONDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.

