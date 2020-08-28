Gov. Ducey pushes masks but goes without in big crowd

Gov. Ducey pushes masks but goes without in big crowd
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (second from left) was with other Republican governors at the White House for the final night of their party's national convention on Thursday, Aug. 27. (Source: Twitter/Doug Ducey)
By Associated Press | August 28, 2020 at 4:28 PM MST - Updated August 28 at 4:28 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants residents to “mask up” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, but he was spotted by television cameras mingling maskless in a large White House crowd late Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Republican governor was attending the South Lawn speech where President Donald Trump formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination.

Ducey was seen without a mask in the crowd of about 1,500 invited guests, even after tweeting photos of himself wearing one.

The Arizona Democratic Party was quick to pounce on the disconnect between what Ducey preaches and what he actually does.

There was no immediate comment from Ducey’s office Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)