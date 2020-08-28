Make-A-Wish Foundation makes Tucson teen’s dream a reality

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 slowed down how quickly the Make A Wish Foundation can grant children wishes, however one Tucson teen was able to see her dream come true.
Fifteen-year-old Suzy Mendez’s life was changed overnight when she became diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that causes face paralysis and difficulty with balance and walking.
“You finally feel like I have this independence,” Mendez said. “I can go do this stuff and then it happens and it’s kind of stripped away and you have to start from square one.”
Mendez had to relearn how to eat and walk. Fortunately, her health is improving but she wants people to be aware of this rare condition.
“I’m getting better from it but there’s other people who don’t,” she said. “There’s other people who stay in a wheelchair or stay in a walker and I hated that, I didn’t want to be in a walker or in a wheelchair.”
It was during her time in the hospital that she started watching Criminal Minds and felt connected with the actor Matthew Gubler and his character Spencer Reid.
“In the show, his mom also has brain issues,” Mendez said.
This summer, her dream of meeting her favorite celebrity became a reality thanks to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.
“He was so nice like I felt like I knew him,” she said. “I felt very comfortable with him.”
The foundation set up a video call where Mendez and Gubler chatted for more than an hour.
“We talked about coffee, I talked about my cat and showed him my cat,” Mendez said. “We talked about drawing because I like drawing and so does he.”
Mendez’s mother, Suzette Montano, said she’s incredibly grateful the wish came true.
“Towards the end of the interview, I did tell Matthew I was very thankful for what he did,” Montano said. “Because during this whole process, her going through everything it’s like she never gets a break.”
Montano said the experience has brought joy and confidence back to her daughter. Although the meeting is over, Mendez has found ways to keep her favorite celebrity around. She’s taken a clip of Gubler singing during the meeting and turned it into her alarm on her phone.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona hopes to make 250 wishes come true this year. Their typical goal before COVID-19 was 420 wishes.
