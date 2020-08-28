One person dies following two-car collision near intersection of Kolb, Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person had died following a two-car collision that happened on Aug. 25.
The driver has been identified as 76-year-old Carol Sue McCoy.
The crash happened on Aug. 25 when officers received a report of a serious-injury crash involving two cars.
Tucson Fire rendered aid to the injured drivers. One driver was transported to Banner-UMC with non-life threatening injuries and the other driver sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Kolb Rd. attempting to turn left onto eastbound Irvington Rd.. when the white Malibu was traveling northbound in the curb lane of Kolb Rd. and collided with the Toyota. Witnesses to the collision advised that the Toyota was turning very slow in front of oncoming northbound traffic.
Officers determined the driver of the Malibu was not impaired at the time of the collision.
McCoy’s condition declined to life-threatening condition and she later passed away on Aug. 27.
This crash is being investigated; no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
