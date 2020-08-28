Park rangers find body near Coronado National Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - National Park Rangers discovered the unidentified body of an adult male in a wash near East Montezuma Canyon Road which is part of the Coronado National Memorial.
The identity of the body is still unknown at this time. According to Cochise County officials, the body was recovered by a search and rescue team Thursday morning, Aug. 27.
The county is now leading an investigation with support from the NPS. US Customs and Border Protection is also consulting in the investigation. Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and county deputies and crime scene personnel also responded to the incident.
For information about the ongoing investigation, please contact Carol Capas at 520-559-4920, ccapas@cochise.az.gov.
