Pima County extends assistance grants for child care providers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is extending the deadline for a small business grant that reimburses child-care providers for costs associated with reopening and safe operations during COVID-19.
The deadline was extended until September 4, 2020. The county will provide up to $10,000 per business owner.
Eligible costs for reimbursement include rent, lease and mortgage payments; utilities; payroll expenses; licensing fees; liability insurance; cleaning supplies; classroom materials and supplies; personal protective equipment; and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.
The application is available [HERE], and the program eligibility requirements are as follows:
- Child care business is outside of the City of Tucson.
- Business must be a Certified Department of Economic Security Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center.
- Business must have 30 employees or less.
- Business finances must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Business must have been legally established as of February 2020.
- Business must provide invoices and proof of payment for reimbursable expenses made after March 1, 2020.
- Limited to one grant per business entity (not per physical business location).
The County, as part of its Back to Business campaign, recognizes child care as critical to the economy because it allows parents to return to work. Many child care providers have not reopened, and others are operating at significantly reduced enrollment rates.
The program is funded by the county’s federal CARES Act grant.
