Silver Alert: Missing man in Surprise, AZ.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Surprise Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety need assistance in the search of a missing man.
36-year-old Galo Diaz was last seen on-foot around the 17600 block of West Royale Lane in Surprise, AZ.
Diaz is 5-feet-10-inches, weighs 210 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. He went missing at about 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, tan colored shoes and a black hat with the letters MW on it.
His caregivers say he has a medical condition which he is currently receiving treatment for.
Anyone with any information can contact the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000.
