Update: Fatal crash collision on Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 27, 2020 at about 9:00 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Shannon Road at Campus Park Way.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north-bound when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of the vehicle.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jared Leon, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.