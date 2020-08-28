Update: Fatal crash collision on Shannon Road

PCSD responded to single-vehicle collision near PCC NW Campus, Aug. 27.

Shannon Road and Campus Park Way (Source: KOLD)
By Joshua Morales | August 28, 2020 at 4:56 PM MST - Updated August 28 at 4:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 27, 2020 at about 9:00 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Shannon Road at Campus Park Way.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north-bound when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of the vehicle. 

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jared Leon, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.

