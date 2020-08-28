Update: Tucson police investigating officer-involved shooting on city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on Tucson’s south side.
On Aug. 26, officers arranged an undercover purchase of illegal narcotics from a wanted suspect. The suspect had known gang affiliations and was wanted on multiple violent felony offenses, including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
Immediately after the transaction at about 11 a.m., several officers who were waiting nearby moved in to arrest the seller, but the the suspect fled on-foot at sight. Officers followed in pursuit, but the suspect refused commands and took out a .45 semi-automatic handgun. An officer on scene fired two shots from his duty weapon, striking the suspect both times.
Officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect utilizing the medical kits that all Tucson Police Officers carry. Tucson Fire then took over medical treatment; however, the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after their arrival.
The suspect involved was a 17-year-old male. Detectives have notified next of kin, but his name is currently being withheld. The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.
Members of the decedent’s family have requested time to seek a court order to prevent the release of the body-worn camera video. The department intends to honor this request and will provide the relevant footage when the legal matters have been resolved.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the last five days. Two officers were involved in another shooting on Saturday, Aug. 22, when a suspect carrying two weapons fired at police during a chase at a mobile home complex.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.