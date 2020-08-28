Will Pima County see a second surge of COVID-19 cases as businesses reopen?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As businesses slowly start to reopen across Arizona, more people may feel more comfortable in going out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While downward trends have continued in the state, some are worried about what could happen if people change their ways with basic health and safety practices.
Gyms, indoor theaters, water parks and bars or nightclubs operating as restaurants are now allowed to reopen their doors in Pima County. Owners must sign an attestation form and follow requirements, like limited occupancy and face covering protocol, set by the state.
KOLD News 13 asked Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department, if she was concerned about COVID-19 cases increasing throughout the community.
“I think that the state has promulgated good guidance for when we should reopen and it’s reopening slowly, right? It’s not like everything can go back like how it was,” said Dr. Cullen. “If people abide by what we call the ’social contract,’ the way we commit to ourselves as an individual and as a community to act, I think that we’ll be okay. If, however, on the other hand, we don’t see that, I do think we run the risk of having another period of accelerated transmission.”
“We have put in place everything we can as the county in terms of the testing, case investigation and contact tracing, but you know that system can still get overwhelmed,” said Dr. Cullen. “That’s what we need people to know. if the system gets overwhelmed, that’s when we get these huge increases and we could get there again.”
To see where each county stands in terms of transmission rate, click here.
To submit a non-compliance complaint through the AZDHS hotline, click here or call the non-compliance hotline at 1-(844)-410-2157.
