12 arrested during March on Washington solidarity rally in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Twelve people were arrested in downtown Phoenix Friday night during a protest following several speeches near Civic Plaza to Phoenix Police Headquarters.
According to Phoenix Police, most of the people who participated did so peacefully.
“Several people began to block the roadway with some of them laying down in [the roadway] and refusing to move,” said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus via e-mail.
After multiple requests to move were ignored, police arrested twelve individuals. They were charged with obstructing a thoroughfare which include 23-year-old Victor Feliciano Romero, 27-year-old Orlando Espino, 19-year-old Ethan Replogle, 25-year-old Sean Gibbons, 24-year-old Kendryck Rand, 28-year-old Kimberlee Adkins, 23-year-old Rilee Webb, 29-year-old Samuel Merten, 31-year-old Christopher Johnson, 34-year-old Leslie Ott, 21-year-old Makayla Kellor, and 52-year-old Jennifer Derby.
Two of them, Kellor and Ott, according to police, were also arrested for acts committed at other demonstrations. Ott was also charged with failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest. Kellor was additionally charged with unlawful assembly and rioting per the prior protests along with resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.