Assualt reported at UArizona Student Union, UAPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department needs your help in the search of two suspects who assaulted a UArizona employee at the Student Union, at about 8:10 a.m today.
While a description of the assault has not been released, the unidentified victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The two suspects, who reportedly fled the scene, are described by UAPD as white males in their early 20′s.
The first suspect has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt and basketball shorts. The second has facial hair and was wearing a gray muscle shirt.
No other information is available at this time, but we will keep you updated.
Anyone with any information can contact UAPD at 520-621-UAPD (8273).
