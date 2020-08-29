AZ liquor and health departments taking reopening of bars seriously

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services are taking the reopening of bars and nightclubs seriously- as they already suspended liquor licenses for two approved business in the Scottsdale area.
On Friday, Aug. 28, the departments suspended the liquor licenses for Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos- one day after bars were allowed to reopen under modified COVID-19 guidelines.
According to the suspension orders, department investigators observed violations of specific COVID-19 public-spread mitigation requirements tied to social distancing, masking, dancing, standing and table occupancy limits.
Both businesses were faulted by AZDLLC for operating in violation of it’s Attestation, thus jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public.
AZDHS’s attestation for bars and nightclubs to reopen with a food permit states:
Notwithstanding the submission of this attestation, if AZDHS becomes aware of actions taken by the entity that jeopardize the health, safety, and welfare of the public or that the representations in this attestation are false, AZDHS may take additional action as necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.
“Detectives will continue to enforce public health orders and take immediate actions against licensees who are observed showing general disregard for the welfare and safety of others,” said Department of Liquor Director John Cocca.
Both businesses will now remained closed until they are granted permission to reopen by AZDHS, pursuant to the phased process established by emergency measures.
The health department reminds businesses that are granted permission to reopen that AZDHS and local health departments may take immediate action against any entity found in violation of the specific COVID-19 mitigation guidelines set by the state.
You can read the immediate closing notices for both businesses below:
Bottled Blonde, at 7340 E. Indian Plaza #100, Scottsdale, AZ.
Casa Amigos, at 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ.
