BLM march at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a summer filled with protests across the country, students at the University of Arizona are back on campus and gathered at Old Main demanding change, Friday.
The Decriminalize Black Lives rally and protest was put on by the Coalition of Black Students and Allies and drew a large crowd.
They stood in solidarity on the same day as the march on Washington.
Something Tucson resident Tina Krug was supposed to attend prior to the pandemic, but she still found a way to participate.
“It still means a lot because I’m still able to voice my opinion and what matters,” said Krug.
The rally led to a march around campus and near the UArizona Police Department remained peaceful but there’s frustration throughout the students.
Frustration at the list of names and stories of police brutality that continue, the ones in the spotlight like Jacob Blake and the ones that are not.
“What about the ones they don’t talk about like Elijah McClain—nothing has happened with that and that was over a year ago,” said Jasmine, a Sophomore at UArizona.
There are students who attened the rally who knew they’ll never be able to stand in the shoes of African Americans in this country.
But freshman Jenna Wheat says she tries to stand alongside them.
“I can only empathize with them and amplify their voices so it’s really important that we all understand where they’re coming from,” said Wheat.
It’s a message of demanding action not only here at the University, but widespread.
Knowing it won’t happen overnight-but hopeful it will come from speaking up.
“We can all come together and get something done,” said Krug.
