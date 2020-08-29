FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch has been extended through tomorrow night.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and thunderstorms are developing across Southern Arizona this afternoon. Expect this activity to continue through this evening. For Sunday, it’s looking like we will see activity picking up throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.
TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low in the upper-70s.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! Cloudy with a highs in the low 90s. 60% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
