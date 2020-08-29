Grand Canyon Celebration of Art will be a virtual-enhanced event this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many events have done due to the current pandemic, this year’s Grand Canyon Celebration of Art will be a virtual-enhanced event for the first time in 12 years.
Since 2009, the event has invited participants to paint en plein air for a week at the Grand Canyon. The art produced is then displayed at a studio and online for a four-month sale and exhibition.
Between September 12-18, artists will paint out in the fresh air over the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park, where visitors will have the opportunity to watch artists as they seek to represent shifting lights and shadows, land forms and vivid landscape colors.
The Grand Canyon Conservancy says most artists prefer to paint during mornings and evenings.
Group paint-outs are also scheduled for the event.
On September 13, artists will gather at Mather Point; and on September 18, artists can be found between Verkam’s Visitor Center and Thunderbird Lodge in the village.
Both group gatherings will share live feeds of the events on Facebook for those staying at home due to COVID-19.
An online silent auction of past paintings and the newest produced art will launch on Friday, Sep. 4, featuring specially selected original pieces from participating artists.
For more information on the event click [HERE].
An online catalog for auction art-pieces can be found [HERE].
*Unless otherwise noted, events are free with park admission and open to the public. Social distancing practices will be in order for visitors.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.