Plan to protect the Amazon Rainforest failing, Brazil

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After urgent international demands for action to protect the Amazon Rainforest in May, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonero put the army in charge of safeguarding it- but it seems plans aren’t going as expected.
Sources say that the operation, known as Green Brazil 2, is actually having the opposite effect.
The Brazilian army appears to be focusing on dozens of small road-and-bridge-building projects that allow exports to flow faster to ports and ease access to protected areas, opening the rainforest to further exploitation.
The order putting the military in charge of fighting deforestation was initially due to end in June, but it was recently extended until November despite widespread criticism.
Experts say blazes and deforestation are pushing the world’s largest rainforest toward a tipping point, after which it will cease to generate enough rainfall to sustain itself.
About two-thirds of the forest would then begin an irreversible, decades-long decline into tropical savanna.
The Amazon has lost about 17 percent of its original area and is expected to reach a tipping point in the next 15 to 30 years. As it decomposes, it will release hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
In the meantime, there have been no major raids against illegal activity since Bolsonaro required military approval for them in May. The number of fines issued for environmental crimes has been cut by almost half.
