Update: Bolt Fire at 620 acres, Tonto National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bolt Fire is burning on the Cave Creek Ranger District, near the intersection of Seven Springs Road and FS Road 562.
This morning, the fire is estimated at 620 acres, with 0% containment. The fire burned actively throughout the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There are 4 engines, 1 hotshot crew, 1 water tender, an Air Attack unit, 1 large air-tanker and miscellaneous overhead assigned to the fire.
Fire retardant is being applied to the south end of the fire to slow the fire’s growth and allow crews to safely build containment lines.
Air Attack will and work with fire managers to identify values at risk, and a safe suppression strategy.
Burnout operations are being conducted around the Cartwright Ranch to mitigate any risk of fire impact to the property. At this time, there are no evacuations in effect.
Seven Springs Road is closed near the fire area. Please avoid the closure area to allow firefighters to safely perform suppression operations.
