Driver dies following deadly crash along Gates Pass Road
Driver dies in fatal collision along Gates Pass Road (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 30, 2020 at 10:33 AM MST - Updated August 30 at 10:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has died following a deadly crash at along Gates Pass Road on Aug. 29, 2020.

At 11:40 am., PCSD deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 4800 block of West Gates Pass Road.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a gate on a property in the area.

The driver, 65-year-old Oak Kanis, was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

Deputies closed the road for several hours while investigating.

