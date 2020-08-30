Driver dies following deadly crash along Gates Pass Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has died following a deadly crash at along Gates Pass Road on Aug. 29, 2020.
At 11:40 am., PCSD deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 4800 block of West Gates Pass Road.
Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a gate on a property in the area.
The driver, 65-year-old Oak Kanis, was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.
Deputies closed the road for several hours while investigating.
