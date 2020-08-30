Driver dies in single-vehicle collision southwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Valencia Road at Beehive Ave near Camino De Oeste just after 12 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 30 has died according to PCSD.
Officials say deputies responded to the single-vehicle collision and say the driver was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a rock embankment.
The driver, 57-year-old Peter Cupis, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The road is now open and Traffic Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.
