FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the beginning of next week along with cooler temperatures.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM MST - Updated August 30 at 4:13 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will still have enough moisture in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Thereafter, storm chances diminish and temperatures climb back into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low in the upper-70s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

