FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the beginning of next week along with cooler temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will still have enough moisture in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Thereafter, storm chances diminish and temperatures climb back into the triple digits.
TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low in the upper-70s.
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the lower-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
