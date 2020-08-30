National Cleanup Day: ADOT challenging volunteers to beat last year’s 1.3 ton cleanup record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ADOT is inviting volunteers to participate in the Adopt a Highway Volunteer Program statewide cleanup during National Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Permits will be granted for one day in Arizona on a first-come, first-served basis. After registering, ADOT will find the nearest adoptable highway segment to your location.
All program volunteer groups and one-day permit groups must report litter bag totals within three days after the event. ADOT tracks litter data each year to share the accomplishments of 9,100 Adopt a Highway volunteers.
Adopt a Highway Volunteer groups can mark this event toward their annual cleanup requirement.
100 volunteers removed 1.3 tons of litter along Arizona’s highways last year and this year is expected to be even bigger according to ADOT.
To sign up, click HERE.
To learn more about the event, click HERE.
