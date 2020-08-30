Tucson COVID-19 survivor goes home after 88 days in the hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is spending his first night back home after battling COVID-19 for 88 days. Joesph Williams was greeted by balloons, airhorns, family and friends after nearly 3 months of hospitalization.
“Everything went horrible, his kidneys failed, his temperature dropped, his blood pressure dropped, he had an infection in his blood, he had an infection in his stomach,” said Joseph Williams’ girlfriend Megan Audis. “They basically told me I should start contacting his family.”
Williams was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma for a month.
“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” he said. “It was horrifying that I missed that much of my life.”
Williams completely lost his voice and Audis had to read his lips when they Facetimed.
“He couldn’t lift his arms, he could barely move his neck around, so it was a lot of reading lips and getting frustrated,” she said.
On the brink of death, his health started to improve, and he was sent to a rehab center where he had to relearn how to move his arms and legs.
“Standing and walking it’s just a normal thing we do every day and to not be able to do it because I was in a bed for so long and even still,” he said.
Now he’s determined to get out of his wheelchair and get back his independence.
“Get my life back to where it was,” Williams said. “I ride a motorcycle and I have to get back on that baby. For me, it’s just keep pushing forward.”
Williams said his experience has given him a new take on life.
“It’s so precious and it could be over like that before you know it because I didn’t know it.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.