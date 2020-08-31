ACTION DAY: Showers, thunderstorms possible Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day for Monday, Aug. 31.
Southern Arizona still has enough moisture in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.
MONDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY NIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104.
