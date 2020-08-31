Davis-Monthan Air Men help make harrowing rescue off California Coast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several air men are back at Davis-Monthan Air Force base after a harrowing rescue off the California coast this weekend.
It’s a rescue that seemed out of the movies.
“It’s not the normal thing I encounter on any given day, but we train to be dynamic,” said Capt. David Chestnut, US Air Force.
“We go help anyone who needs help, so it was very rewarding,” said Master Sgt. Adam Kruse, Air Force, special missions aviator.
Air men from Davis-Monthan Air Force base’s 563rd rescue group flew 400 nautical miles off the coast of California to rescue a Chinese National who fell more than 30 feet when he was working on his ship. The Ocean Applaud called for help Thursday. The eight-hour rescue mission called for several crews—parajumpers diving in the ocean, and HH-60 helicopters hoisting the patient and crew members to safety. Maj. Ben Link, US Marine Corp, co-piloted the aircraft the rescued the man.
“There’s ocean currents, there’s winds, so there’s a lot of things to think about,” said Maj. Link.
Winds and rough weather part of the concern, but the ship being so far off the coast called for four air re-fuelings. It wasn’t a typical day on the job.
“Being a long-range over water rescue mission, it really put all the crew members to a test,” said Maj. Link.
Davis-Monthan was the closest Air Force base to have all the necessities to conduct the complex mission.
“I’ve been doing this for about ten years flying in the Air Force did a lot of deployments in Afghanistan….this is the first open water way out there mission I’ve done like this,” said Master Sgt. Kruse.
The 39 year-old man they rescued is in stable condition, but has multiple fractures. The rescue was done in coordination with the California Coast Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing.
