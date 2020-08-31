Davis-Monthan Air Men help make harrowing rescue off California Coast

Air men from Davis-Monthan Air Force base’s 563rd rescue group flew 400 nautical miles off the coast of California to rescue a Chinese National who fell more than 30 feet when he was working on his ship. The Ocean Applaud called for help Thursday. The eight-hour rescue mission called for several crews—parajumpers diving in the ocean, and HH-60 helicopters hoisting the patient and crew members to safety. Maj. Ben Link, US Marine Corp, co-piloted the aircraft the rescued the man.