FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances sticking around!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 31, 2020 at 4:07 AM MST - Updated August 31 at 4:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will still have enough moisture in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Thereafter, storm chances diminish and temperatures climb back into the triple digits.

MONDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

