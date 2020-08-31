Nursing homes, assisted living facilities closer to welcoming visitors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are closer to welcoming visitors back after receiving guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Many elderly people living in care facilities haven’t seen their loved ones since March.
Shawn Davison’s 81-year-old mother is at an assisted living facility in Tucson. Her mother has Alzheimer’s and Parkinsons.
“Still to do this day, six months later, she doesn’t fully understand the magnitude of what it has meant,” Davison said.
She said her mother has never fully grasped why the visits stopped. The two have relied on phone calls to stay in contact but even that has become challenging.
“She doesn’t always remember how to answer the phone or who is calling so it makes it a little bit difficult,” she said.
She said spending so much time alone has taken a toll on her mom.
“The isolation has been terrible,” Davison said. “She gets to eat her three meals a day in her room, she doesn’t get to visit with anybody and that was really the highlight of her day was going down the hall and sitting with her people”
Isolation is Davison’s biggest worry especially after speaking with people who have lost their parents during the pandemic.
Her concern motivated her to become certified as an essential care giver. The certification allows her to see her mom in-person.
“So that we can come in and spend time with mom legitimately as a care giver would come in through the front door and get screened,” she said.
There is hope for all families eager to see their parents and grandparents. Care facilities now have recommendations to begin indoor visits. These include having a negative COVID-19 test less than 48 hours old, mask requirements and limited contact while visiting. AZDHS is relying on two key factors to resuming visitations: the quality in the facility’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the level of community spread.
