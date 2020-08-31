Phoenix woman arrested after 3-year-old daughter found unresponsive inside car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police arrested a 23-year-old woman after they found her daughter unresponsive in her car. The child was pronounced dead later at a hospital, according to a report in AZ Family.
Police say Tianna Jones called them at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, to report that her 3-year-old child was missing. After police found the child in her car, Jones told them the two had been napping in their apartment.
According to police, Jones said had been asleep for about three hours when her daughter walked out of their apartment and made her way to the car.
Police arrested Jones for alleged child abuse. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. The investigation is ongoing.
Read the entire AZ Family report HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.