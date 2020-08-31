Police: Man killed in shoot-out during road dispute in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - A driver was fatally shot by another driver after the two men got into an argument on Sunday, Aug. 30, and started firing guns at each other, authorities said.
It is not clear what led to the argument, but Phoenix police said both men stopped their vehicles and the man who died confronted the other driver with a gun, news outlets reported. The other driver also had a gun.
Officials responding to the scene in Phoenix found the man with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police spokewoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who shot him was not injured, officials said. He was taken into custody.
Police did not immediately release the identity of the two men.
