Shocking new details in Tohono O’odham police officer’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have shocking new details on the killing of a Tohono O’odham police officer and how the suspect turned the officer’s own police vehicle into a deadly weapon.
Court documents reveal what led up to the killing of Officer Bryan Brown last week in western Pima County.
It all started when Officer Brown with the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department was called out to the Desert Diamond Why Casino.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Carlos Maximilliano Galvan started walking toward Officer Brown with a broken bottle.
As officer Brown back up, Galvin reportedly jumped into Officer Brown’s police car and drove right into a border patrol agent’s vehicle so hard, it spun 180 degrees.
The court documents said Galvan then started to drive toward Officer Brown who pulled out his gun and fired at the car, but Galvan did not stop and ran Officer Brown over.
As Galvan drove away, he reportedly rammed two other border patrol agents’ vehicles before getting out of the car.
He was taken to the hospital with an injury to his neck.
Officer Brown was flown to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
Galvan, identified as a member of the Pasqua Yaqui Tribe, reportedly told authorities he was high on meth at the time and had not slept in days.
Galvan is facing multiple charges, and if convicted, could be sentenced to death.
