Small Business Commission awards focuses on COVID-19 perseverance in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Small Business Commission is accepting nominations for the 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards.
The Commission presents the awards each year, judging nominees on criteria such as company culture, positive impact on Pima County and community involvement.
This year, the 2020 awards program is presented at a time of difficulties for Pima County small businesses and nonprofits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the 2020 awards program has been revised to honor three small businesses and/or nonprofits that have demonstrated outstanding qualities and actions of leadership, innovation and advocacy.
At least one awardee selected in 2020 will be located outside of Tucson city limits. Each successful awardee will receive $500. Presentation of the 2020 Small Business Awards will be made at a Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Below are the eligibility guidelines for nominees:
- Be located in Pima County (may be a branch or division of a larger company).
- Be owned or managed by a Pima County resident.
- Be in operation for at least two years.
- Employ fewer than 100 employees.
Application Procedures
- All 2020 award nominations must but be submitted using the online application form.
- Nominations may be submitted by either a small business/nonprofit organization owner/manager or by a customer or client of a small business/nonprofit organization.
- Nomination applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
To view the past winners of this award, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.