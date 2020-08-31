Study: Glacier melting shown to cause rapid growth of glacial lakes

“Melting of glaciers and mountain snowpack is a part of the shifting global impacts of climate change on the loss of fresh water and altered behavior of rivers,” Kargel said. “Some of the rivers in Asia will behave more like the Colorado River does today, where almost all the Ice Age glaciers have melted already and runoff today is mainly from melting snowpack and rainfall. Scientists, water managers, and policy makers around the world are increasingly focused on these impacts of climate change on melting glaciers and snowpack because they affect millions of people’s health, safety, and livelihoods.”