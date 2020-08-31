Town of Oro Valley to hold virtual meeting for proposed Westward Look annexation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley has invited the Westward Look Resort to consider annexation into Oro Valley.
No other properties are included in this potential annexation at the time.
The proposed General Plan amendment and rezoning requests to develop private property. The owners of Westward Look seek zoning to recognize the existing resort facility and open space next to the Westward Look Guest Ranches; and potential for new development adjacent to Ina Road.
The proposal is outlined below:
Westward Look proposed Annexation, General Plan Amendment and Rezoning (Case#: 2000844)
- Description: The applicant is proposing annexation into the Town of Oro Valley, General Plan amendment and rezoning for the Westward Look Resort & Spa.
- Link to video: https://youtu.be/wTEdqdw4_6g
- Visit www.OVProjects.com, click on the yellow “General Plan Amendments” button and then scroll down/select “Westward Look proposed General Plan Amendment and Rezoning.”
A web-based interactive Zoom neighborhood meeting for this project will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 6 p.m.
