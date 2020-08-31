Tucson Jazz Festival scheduled for March 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jazz In January, the non-profit entity and organizer of the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival (TJF) announces plans for the 2021 Festival.
The 7th Annual TJF will be held outdoors on March 20th and 21st of 2021 at a yet to be determined location in downtown Tucson, with support of Downtown Tucson Partnership and businesses.
“Our Tucson community is yearning for live music entertainment right now, and the connections that are created from it”, says TJF Executive Director, Khris Dodge. “We want to give Tucson something to look forward to in March, and we will do it safely and responsibly with the help of the City and our other partners. Part of our mission is to engage our community, and if we can do this and play a small roll in reviving our downtown, all the better.”
The Festival will offer several ticket options including VIP/Platinum tickets which will include entrance to both days of the Festival, a VIP viewing deck, reserved seating, and drink tickets. Seated reserved and General Admission options will also be offered.
The festival will release pricing options at a later date.
For more information on TJF, including memberships, sponsorships and ticketing can be found on the Festival website: www.tucsonjazzfestival.org
