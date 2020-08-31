Update: Bolt Fire in Tonto National Forest at 1,420 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bolt Fire is still burning on the Cave Creek Ranger District, near the intersection of Seven Springs Road and FS Road 562.
As of Sep. 2, the fire is estimated at 1,420 acres with 60 percent containment. The fire has not had any growth in the last 48 hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire area received a moderate amount of investigation recently- this created favaorable conditions for firefighters to suppress the flames.
Today, firefighters have spent the day mopping up hot spots, and securing containment lines.
There are no closures associated with the Bold Fire at this time, but drivers are cautioned to travel safely in the area while firefighters are on scene.
The Forest Service says there will be no further updates in the fire until it’s 100 percent contained.
