YMCA to reopen tomorrow with limited hours, services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The YMCA is reopening their doors with limited capacity starting Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Locations around town will operate with limited hours and services below:
- The Lohse Family YMCA: Monday - Friday from 6 AM - 1 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM
- The Ott Family YMCA: Monday - Friday from 7 AM - 11 AM and 4 PM - 7 PM
- The Northwest YMCA: Monday - Friday from 6 AM - 11 AM and 4 PM - 8 PM
Facilities will be closed during a portion of the afternoon for additional cleaning as well as Saturdays and Sundays.
The YMCA will also be closed on Labor Day.
The YMCA is still offering virtual workouts through the Virtual Y platform.
