ACTION DAY: Record-breaking heat returns to forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Friday-Monday, Sept. 4-7, because of expected record-breaking high temperatures.
Storm chances diminish after Wednesday, and temperatures will climb back into the triple digits for the first weekend of September.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the area beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and expiring Monday at 8 p.m. Tucson could match it’s all-time high for the month of September on Monday, when the forecast high is 107.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch going into place at 10 a.m. Sunny with a high of 105.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 107. Excessive heat watch expires at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.