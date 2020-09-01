Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing offers clear masks to residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In honor of International Deaf Awareness Month in September, the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing is offering free clear masks to those seeking one.
To request clear masks, the ACDHH is asking individuals to fill out a form to be wait-listed.
The ACDHH is limiting five masks per person.
For the online form, click HERE.
For more information on the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.