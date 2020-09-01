Arizona State Parks cabins fully booked this Labor Day Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Labor Day weekend is just days away and Arizona State Parks expects to see many people out camping as more have turned to the great outdoors during COVID-19.
“They’re looking for something that they can do that’s safer and still available to them so I think that’s where our parks come into play,” said Michelle Thompson, the chief of communications for the Arizona State Parks.
She said the parks are getting full with reservations for the holiday weekend.
“Actually every single one of our cabins is full at every park throughout the state which is really interesting because we have cabins in some of the hotter parks, the parks that are still having that summer weather,” she said.
Thompson said Homolovi, Roper Lake and Catalina State Parks have some camping space open. However if you visit Catalina State Park, you can expect to see traces of the Bighorn Fire and should be cautious of the park’s flooding chances.
“With that fire scar, we’re concerned about flooding,” she said. “When we get some of those monsoon rains then the wash in the park does flood and if that happens we want to make sure to get our campers out safely.”
Saguaro National Park isn’t seeing as large of a spike in camping reservations. The public information officer for Saguaro National Park, Cam Juarez, said they believe part of this is due to the Spud Rock Fire.
“While the fire isn’t huge and the fire is at this point 50 percent contained, that I think has kept some people from the highest elevations that we have available,” he said. “The Spud Rock and Manning campgrounds are closed and those are two of the larger ones.”
