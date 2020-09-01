AZ Department of Gaming reports huge decrease in tribal contributions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 1, The Arizona Department of Gaming reported $13.9 million in Tribal Gaming Contributions for the first quarter of the 2021 Fiscal Year.
According to data, this represents a 52 percent decrease when compared to the fourth quarter in 2020.
“To help slow the spread of COVID-19, our tribal partners voluntarily closed casinos during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected executive order,” said ADG Director Ted Vogt.
“Much of this decrease is due to these closures. However, with the significant strides Arizona has made in combating COVID-19, I am optimistic that tribal gaming in Arizona will quickly rebound to previous levels.”
Under the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts, tribes that operate casinos contribute 1 to 8 percent of their Class III Net Win to education, healthcare and other programs that benefit Arizona residents.
Class III Net Win is the difference between gaming wins and losses before deducting casino operating costs. Contributions are determined on a sliding scale based on the amount of the tribe’s year-to-date Class III Net Win.
Currently, there are 25 Class III casinos in Arizona, which ADG regulates with Arizona tribes. Each tribe contributes:
- 1 percent for its first $25 million;
- 3 percent of the next $50 million;
- 6 percent of the next $25 million; and
- 8 percent of the Class III Net Win in excess of $100 million.
Tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 will be distributed as follows:
Instructional Improvement Fund/Education: $6,519,624
Trauma and Emergency Services Fund: $3,259,812
Arizona Department of Gaming operating costs: $2,000,000
Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund: $931,375
Tourism Fund: $931,375
Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention: $278,412
Total Tribal Gaming Contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund: $13,920,598
