Carton mix-up leads to voluntary Mylan recall of two medications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mylan on Tuesday, Sept. 1, announced the voluntary recall of two medications because of a carton mix-up which could lead to mistakenly administering the wrong injection, leading to potentially life-threatening effects.
The recall involves four lots of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP 450 mg/9 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 9 mL vials and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP 1000 mg/10 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 10 mL vials, which are administered in a hospital setting only by trained healthcare professionals.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that its U.S.-based Mylan Institutional LLC business is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall to the hospital/clinic level of four lots of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP 450 mg/9 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 9 mL vials and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP 1000 mg/10 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 10 mL vials.
These batches are being recalled due to the potential for cartons labeled as Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP to contain vials of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and cartons labeled as Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP to contain vials of Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP. The individual vials contained within the cartons are accurately labeled as Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP or Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP. Both of these medications are administered in a hospital setting only by trained healthcare professionals. To date, Mylan has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP are used to treat different conditions. If Tranexamic acid is administered to a patient in place of Amiodarone or vice versa, it could present a risk to patient safety. If Amiodarone HCl Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in low blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, including lower than expected heart rate, which could have immediate life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If treatment with Amiodarone HCl Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in continued irregular heartbeat and potential life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If Tranexamic Acid Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in adverse events, including blood clotting, seizures, hypersensitivity reactions, visual disturbances, and dizziness. If treatment with Tranexamic Acid Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in limited to serious and life-threatening bleeding events.
