Carton mix-up leads to voluntary Mylan recall of two medications

Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP are used to treat different conditions. If Tranexamic acid is administered to a patient in place of Amiodarone or vice versa, it could present a risk to patient safety. If Amiodarone HCl Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in low blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, including lower than expected heart rate, which could have immediate life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If treatment with Amiodarone HCl Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in continued irregular heartbeat and potential life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If Tranexamic Acid Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in adverse events, including blood clotting, seizures, hypersensitivity reactions, visual disturbances, and dizziness. If treatment with Tranexamic Acid Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in limited to serious and life-threatening bleeding events.