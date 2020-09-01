FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking temperatures by the end of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lots of tropical moisture still in place which brings us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Thereafter, storm chances diminish and temperatures climb back into the triple digits for the first weekend of September.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch going into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F. Excessive heat watch expires at 8PM.
