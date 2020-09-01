Governor signs executive order extending drivers license expiration dates during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced via Twitter that drivers seeking to renew their licenses this year can now do so online.
Ducey said in the tweet the decision is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people from going to government offices.
The executive order extends expiration dates by one year for licenses expiring between March to the end of 2020, according to the governor’s office.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, drivers who need to renew their licenses can click here to do so online.
For more information about the governor’s executive order, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.