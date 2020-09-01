WATCH: High-speed chase ends in arrests on Ina and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 1, before 7:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Safety troopers attempted to stop a vehicle that was initially traveling too slow on Interstate 10.
Once a DPS trooper activated its lights and siren, the black SUV- which wouldn’t yield- increased its speed and continued traveling east-bound on I-10.
Troopers spiked the vehicle’s tires and continued on its rims, maneuvering it to finally come to a rest on Ina Road, in the intersection with I-10.
According to DPS, two subjects were taken into custody. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No traffic was interrupted during the event.
Investigations are ongoing. We will update when we have more information.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.