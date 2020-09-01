Infamous Christ statue illuminated in tribute of medics during COVID-19, Brazil

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer was lit up in the Red Cross uniform on Monday Aug. 31, with the organization paying tribute to the hard work of its personnel as Brazil grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brazil belongs to the top three countries in the world most-affected by COVID-19.
According to the Red Cross, 3 million Brazilians have so far benefited from its work in the country. During the pandemic, its personnel have worked to provide care for patients infected with the virus.
Brazil is also nearing a national record during the pandemic, with the country approaching 4 million reported cases.
As of Aug. 31, more than 121,000 patients have died due to COVID_19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.