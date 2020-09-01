Mayor Romero encourages all to respond to Census to ensure accurate count, funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With only 30 days left to complete the 2020 Census, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reminds Tucsonans of the importance of being counted and highlights how each response can provide up to $30,000 in funding for community resources.
As part of a citywide Census campaign, the goal is to increase self responses to ensure an accurate count.
“This year is especially important for all Tucsonans to complete the Census to ensure our community gets the funds and resources we need to recover from the pandemic,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Through this campaign, we hope to not only motivate Tucsonans to complete the Census, but also remind them that it is their right to be counted. The bilingual campaign also reminds our immigrant community that they have a right to be counted and their information is confidential.”
The abrupt change to the Census deadline that cut the self-response period by a month raised concerns for many city leaders, including Mayor Romero.
Taking into consideration the additional challenges of the pandemic and the importance of an accurate count, Romero sent a letter to Arizona’s Congressional Delegation encouraging them to extend the self-response deadline to October 31, the date the Census Bureau had initially requested. This would allow additional time to reach historically undercounted populations, including low-income communities and communities of color.
