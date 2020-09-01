NCAA clears way for Georgetown transfer to play immediately for Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NCAA has granted a waiver to University of Arizona junior guard James Akinjo, giving him the ability to compete immediately for the Wildcats. Starting with the 2020-21 season, Akinjo will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Akinjo, a native of Oakland, California, transferred to Arizona after appearing in seven games for Georgetown during the 2019-20 season. Because of NCAA transfer rules he was not eligible to compete in games during the Spring 2020 semester but was able to practice with the Wildcats.
He was named Big East Freshman of the Year in the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 assists and was named conference freshman of the week four times. He scored a career-high 25 points on two separate occasions and also had 11 assists against Creighton as a freshman.
“ I want to thank the NCAA for giving me immediate eligibility for this season,” Akinjo said. “I can’t wait to get out there with my teammates from the start. Bear Down!”
“We are excited to have James eligible for our first game. This is an opportunity that I know he is eager to take advantage of both on the court and in the classroom,” Wildcats Coach Sean Miller said. “He is an impact player and a fierce competitor, and his experience will be invaluable for us this year as we welcome so many young players to our program.”
Akinjo was the San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year at Salesian College Prep, and the Bay Area News Group Player of the Year.
