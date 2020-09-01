Open Book Extracts recalls mislabeled hand sanitizers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Open Book Extracts is voluntarily recalling all lots of Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer because of a labeling mistake.
The recall, announced on Saturday, Aug. 29, is for hand sanitizer that was packaged in single-use packets and multi-count boxes. The products were labeled to contain methanol, but a third-party lab has verified that the hand sanitizer does not contain reportable levels of methanol.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Always Be Clean lot number is ES8-200514, and the Just Hand Sanitizer lot number is ES9-200610.
The mislabeled hand sanitizer was packaged from May 14 through June 1 and sold nationwide in the United States from May 15 through July 16 to businesses for internal use.
Anyone with questions regarding this recall or are in possession of Just Hand Sanitizer or Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer from the above-listed lots that list methanol as an inactive ingredient may contact Open Book Extracts at handsanitizer@openbookextracts.com or 917-536-1194 (9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ET) to replace the hand sanitizer free of charge.
Distributors or businesses that have product labeled to contain methanol should stop distribution and return to place of purchase. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.
