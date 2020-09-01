Pima County Board of Supervisors suspends county constable without pay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 1, 2020, the Pima County Board of Supervisors decided that Constable Oscar Vasquez will be suspended without pay until December 31.
Last month, the Standards and Training Board for Arizona’s constable ethics recommended that Vasquez be disciplined for a series of alleged violations.
Vasquez was accused of damaging several county issued vehicles, driving highly over speed limits and verbally attacking members of the general public- among other allegations.
The state board recommended a 30-day minimum suspension for the constable, who was elected in 2016, but the county decided instead to extend his suspension until the end of his term, which just happens to be at the end of the year.
Vasquez is running for re-election to the Pima County Constable to represent Precinct 4 in Arizona. Vasquez is on the ballot in the General Elections.
Vasquez advanced from the Democratic primary on Aug. 4 unopposed, without Republican opposition.
To read more about the allegations against Constable Vasquez, click [HERE].
